Toxic positivity, good sleep habits

Keeping a positive outlook can become unhealthy if it becomes toxic. Holly Vanderhoff, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, explains the difference between healthy and toxic positivity, and what you can do if you feel pressure to always look on the bright side, on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show: Do you have trouble falling asleep? Staying asleep? Feeling rested when you awaken? Dr. Ioana Amzuta tells about the importance of sleep and advises how to establish good sleeping habits. Amzuta is an associate professor of medicine specializing in sleep medicine at Upstate.

And, pediatrician Dr. Travis Hobart gives advice about helping a toddler sleep through the night.

