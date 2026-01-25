Heart attack risk, stroke and gum disease, The Healing Muse

Two tests that can help measure a patient's risk for a heart attack are discussed by Upstate cardiologist Adeeb Al-Quthami in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He explains the coronary artery calcium test and the quantitative coronary plaque analysis, which help cardiologists decide whether treatment is needed to reduce the risk of heart disease and which treatment is appropriate. Al-Quthami is the director of cardiovascular imaging at Upstate.

Also this week, a study published recently in the journal Neurology shows an association between cavities and gum disease and ischemic stroke. Upstate neurology residents Momo Begum and Ron Miller explain how the study was conducted and what dental health has to do with stroke risk. Neurology residents are physicians who are training to become neurologists.

And, The Healing Muse, Upstate's literary and visual arts journal, was first published in the year 2000. Editor Deirdre Neilen discusses the evolution of the journal and its 25th issue, which was recently published. Neilen is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.