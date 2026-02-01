MitraClip for leaky mitral valves, diabetes distress

The MitraClip offers a minimally invasive way to repair a leak in the heart's mitral valve. Dr. Ankur Kalra explains the procedure and which patients with mitral valve regurgitation might be candidates for it in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Kalra is an interventional cardiologist, an associate professor and the chief of cardiology at Upstate.

Also on the show, diabetes distress is a condition that can be brought on by the challenges of living with diabetes, such as requiring up to a couple of hours a day tending to medical needs. Psychologist Lisa Harrell, from Upstate's Joslin Diabetes Center, discusses diabetes distress and what strategies are used to help deal with it.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.