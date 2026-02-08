Dementia, hand and wrist injuries, sculptures

Some people who appear to have Alzheimer’s disease actually have another form of dementia known as LATE, an acronym for limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy. Dr. Sharon Brangman explains the differences in these conditions and how they can overlap on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is Upstate’s chief of geriatrics and the director of its Center for Excellence for Alzheimer’s disease.

Also on the show, carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, and broken bones, as well as the use of microsurgery, are explained by Dr. Saeed Mohammad, an orthopedic surgeon. He is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate who specializes in treating the wrist and hand.

And, Upstate Medical University unveiled bronze statues of two of its earliest and most influential graduates in October 2025 outside of the Weiskotten Hall entrance to the medical school. Sculptor Carolyn Palmer of New Jersey discusses her creation of the statues of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell and Dr. Sarah Loguen Fraser. Blackwell was the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States, graduating in 1949 from Geneva College of Medicine, a forerunner of Upstate Medical University. And Dr. Loguen Fraser, who graduated in 1876, was one of the nation’s first female African American physicians – and the first female doctor in the Dominican Republic.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.