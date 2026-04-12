Virtual reality pain relief, cooling caps, death doulas

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Virtual reality devices are one of several pain treatment methods options at The Clark Burn Center at Upstate University Hospital. Nurse Tamara Roberts, the Burn Program manager, explains how VR devices are used for pain management and physical and occupational therapy in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." She also goes over several other methods that may help with pain relief as patients recover from burn injuries.

Also on the show, cooling caps can help prevent or lessen hair loss for chemotherapy patients. New York in 2026 became the first state to require private health insurers to pay for scalp cooling for these patients. Oncology nurse Zeke Auburn from the Upstate Cancer Center explains how cooling caps work and which patients may be candidates for their use.

And, you may have heard of a doula who provides guidance and support to a pregnant woman during labor. There are also end-of-life, or death doulas. Jim Brulé is one; he also volunteers as a chaplain at Upstate. He explains the role of the death doula and how people can locate one.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

