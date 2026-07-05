Menopause, atrial fibrillation, bug bites

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Menopause, marking the end of a woman's reproductive years, can prompt questions and concerns about hormone levels, hormone replacement, perimenopause and more. On this week's "HealthLink on Air,” Dr. Maureen Burke explains what's involved in this transitional stage of life. She is Upstate's chief of general obstetrics and gynecology.

Also on the show, atrial fibrillation is the most common irregular heart rhythm, or cardiac arrhythmia, and it becomes a greater risk as people age. Dr. Jorge Romero discusses how this condition is diagnosed and the best treatment options. He is a professor of medicine at Upstate and chief of cardiac electrophysiology.

And, Dr. Zachary Shepherd tells you what you need to know about bug bites. He's an associate professor of medicine at Upstate, specializing in internal medicine.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.