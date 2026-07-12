Knee pain, school recess and graphic medicine

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Physical therapist Jason Cherry discusses knee pain, one of the most common orthopedic complaints, on "HealthLink on Air" this week. He describes the most common causes of knee pain and explains when urgent medical attention is warranted — and what pain-relieving steps you can take in the interim. He also goes over the role of physical therapy.

Also in the show: Recess, or unstructured time at school, is important, according to an updated policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Upstate pediatrician Priyanka Kaul explains the role recess plays in the development and health of young children and adolescents. She is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate.

And, a stroke doctor and educator at Upstate put his love of drawing cartoons to professional use. Interventional neurologist Hesham Masoud explains how he combined that hobby with his work teaching future doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers how to care for people having strokes. The result is "The Stroke Interventionalists' Manual," an illustrated, step-by-step guide to emergency stroke care, modeled after an old CIA's Freedom Fighter's Manual.

Finally, transplant surgeon Matthew Garner talks about pancreas transplants for people with diabetes.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.