Pancreatic cancer advances, prevention of 'tech neck'

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the United States, and about 8% of cancer deaths. But for the first time in a long while, a series of potential advances is giving doctors and patients encouragement.

On this week's "HealthLink on Air,” Dr. Thomas VanderMeer, chief of surgery at the Upstate Cancer Center, explains how the outlook for someone diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has improved in recent years. Surgery is part of the reason, along with new medications.

Also on the program, "tech neck," a condition that can be brought on by hours of staring at a smartphone or a computer, can be prevented. Upstate physical therapist Ryan Martin explains symptoms to be aware of, how it affects the neck and the body, and ways to avoid it.

And Dr. Vincent Calleo, medical director for the Upstate New York Poison Center, tells what parents should do if their child ingests acetaminophen, or Tylenol.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.