Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

A growing number of babies are being born with syphilis in the United States, which can cause lifelong damage. Pediatric infectious disease expert Jana Shaw, MD, explains what happens to the babies, why rates are rising and how congenital syphilis is a marker of healthcare system performance on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Shaw is a professor of pediatrics and public and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, a shortage of mental health professionals and spotty insurance coverage leads to long waits and costly care in the United States. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is offering ways to fill the gaps in our mental health care system – but not without ethical concerns, especially for use in children. Bioethicist Serife Tekin, PhD, shares her concerns as she talks about the promise of AI in mental health care. She is an associate professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

And geriatrics expert Sharon Brangman, MD, talks about living with mild cognitive impairment.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.