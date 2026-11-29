Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

The United States has lost its measles elimination status. Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy explains what that means and what you can do to protect yourself and your family from measles, the most contagious of human viruses, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Asiago-Reddy is Upstate’s chief of infectious disease.

Also on this episode, urgent care kits generally have more items than a standard first aid kit. Dr. Kaitlyn Lavarnway explains what's important to include. She is an emergency physician completing a fellowship in emergency medical services at Upstate.

And Dr. Joseph Jacob, a urologist, shares the bladder cancer symptom you should never ignore.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.