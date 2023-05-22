On Point
Republicans in the Texas House voted overwhelmingly last week to impeach State Attorney General Ken Paxton. Charges include fraud, bribery and more. But it’s also revealed a divide in the Texas GOP itself.
A pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain breakdowns -- all led to soaring prices. And now, the idea that inflation is driven in part by corporations keeping prices high is gaining momentum. We hear why economists are beginning to take 'greedflation' seriously.
One virus causes more birth defects in American babies than any other nongenetic disease – but most don’t know it exists. We hear a mother’s journey to understand her daughter’s diagnosis of congenital CMV.
In the past five years, states allowing access to life-ending medication for the terminally ill have more than tripled. But as more states allow such end-of-life care, is access really growing? And for whom? Dr. Diana Barnard and Katie Engelhart join Meghna Chakrabarti.
The debt ceiling deadline is quickly approaching. How will it impact your personal finances if the U.S. government can’t pay its bills? Michelle Singletary joins Meghna Chakrabarti.
In 1993, then Secretary of Defense Les Aspin invited the CEOs of America's largest defense contractors to a private get-together. We hear how a secret dinner at the Pentagon kicked off a massive consolidation in the defense industry. Norman Augustine and Rep. John Garamendi join Meghna Chakrabarti.
The children of fallen soldiers often bottle up their suffering. But some are opening up with the help of a writing seminar for Gold Star kids. Bailey Donahue, Maria Rossi and Thomas Brennan join Anthony Brooks.
J. Edgar Hoover, former FBI director. History has cast him as powerful, paranoid, a man not afraid to intimidate and investigate his critics. That's how he's seen now. What about then? Beverly Gage joins Meghna Chakrabarti.
Hunter Biden faces possible indictment from the Justice Department. Exploring the details behind the headlines about the President's son. Adam Entous joins Meghna Chakrabarti.
Florida law now bans public colleges from offering general ed classes that “distort significant events” or “teach identity politics." What happens when the government tells colleges what they can and can’t teach? Ana Ceballos, Andrew Gothard and Eden McLean join Meghna Chakrabarti.
Thousands of miles of fiber optic cable lying at the bottom of the world’s oceans carry more than 95% of the world’s data. Now, those undersea cables are at the forefront of a new rivalry between China and the U.S. over who controls the flow of big data.