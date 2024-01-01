Southern Tier 2024 Election Voting Information
Planning to vote early? Find locations and hours for your county below. Each link will take you directly to your county's official election information:
To see the candidates on the ballot for the Southern Tier region please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress - 19th District
- Democratic | Working Families - Josh Riley
- Republican | Conservative - Marcus Molinaro
State Senate - 52nd District
- Democratic | Working Families - Lea Webb
- Republican | Conservative - Michael Sigler
State Assembly - 123rd District
- Democratic | Working Families - Donna Lupardo
- Republican | Conservative - Lisa O'Keefe
State Senate - 51st District
- Democratic | Working Families - Michele Frazier
- Republican | Conservative - Peter Oberacker
State Senate - 53rd District
- Democratic | Working Families - James Myers
- Republican | Conservative - Joseph Griffo
State Assembly - 121st District
- Democratic | Working Families - Vicki Davis
- Republican | Conservative - Joe Angelino
Congress - 24th District
- Democratic - Thomas Carle
- Republican | Conservative - Nicholas Langworthy