Southern Tier 2024 Election Voting Information

Planning to vote early? Find locations and hours for your county below. Each link will take you directly to your county's official election information:

County Early Voting Information

To see the candidates on the ballot for the Southern Tier region please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress - 19th District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Josh Riley
  • Republican | Conservative - Marcus Molinaro

State Senate - 52nd District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Lea Webb
  • Republican | Conservative - Michael Sigler

State Assembly - 123rd District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Donna Lupardo
  • Republican | Conservative - Lisa O'Keefe

State Senate - 51st District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Michele Frazier
  • Republican | Conservative - Peter Oberacker

State Senate - 53rd District

  • Democratic | Working Families - James Myers
  • Republican | Conservative - Joseph Griffo

State Assembly - 121st District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Vicki Davis
  • Republican | Conservative - Joe Angelino

Congress - 24th District

  • Democratic - Thomas Carle
  • Republican | Conservative - Nicholas Langworthy
