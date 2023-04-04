Play ball! Syracuse Mets ready for home opener at NBT Bank Stadium

The Syracuse Mets will soon welcome back fans for the start of the season. The home opener at NBT Bank Stadium is April 4 with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings.

Jason Smorol, general manager for the Syracuse Mets, said the start to the season is exciting especially because the Syracuse Mets have some of the top prospects in the Mets organization.

"We basically have Major League caliber talent on our field right now with Francisco Álvarez our catcher, Brett Baty, third base/outfield, Mark Vientos third base/first base, Ronny Mauricio and our opening day pitcher is Tyler Megill who was the New York Mets opening day pitcher last season," Smorol said.

Syracuse Mets fans might notice a few changes to their game day experience. NBT Bank Stadium will be completely cashless. Smorol said there will be a reverse ATM option for fans.

"They can simply put cash into this machine and it spits out a debit card that can be used anywhere," Smorol said. "It doesn't have to be used here at the stadium and there's no fees put toward the fans. The team is going to eat the fees to produce the cards."

Other changes fans could see this season are in the concessions. Pavone's Pizza and Danny's Steaks are both back. Smorol said the stadium is partnering with Caz Tortilla Company for a Taco Tuesday sponsorship delivering tortilla shells made that morning. The stadium is also partnering with Recess Coffee.

"It's going to expand our ability to serve coffee throughout the entire stadium," Smorol said. "We'll bring in a coffee cart for the summer to do iced coffees and we'll be doing espresso martinis."

Fans can also partake in giveaways and special events throughout the season. At the home opener, 1,000 fans can receive a Trapper Hat. Other giveaways include jerseys, bobbleheads and more. There'll be at least 26 post-game fireworks shows and themed nights like Bark in Park, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and the Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend where the Syracuse Mets will play as the Syracuse Salt Potatoes.

"Spring is in the air and summer is not far behind," Smorol said. "Just to sit here and have some of those magical summer nights where you're at a ball game with a hot dog and a cold beverage and family and friends — there's nothing like it in the world."

To see a full schedule of the Syracuse Mets season and ticket information, click here.