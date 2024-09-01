Syracuse rebounds from sluggish start to down Ohio 38-22 in Fran Brown coaching debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns, Trebor Pena tallied three scores, and Syracuse rebounded from a sluggish start to down Ohio 38-22 Saturday as the Fran Brown era got off to a successful start.

The Bobcats dominated the heavily favored Orange in the first quarter, accumulating 109 yards of total offense to Syracuse's nine, and held the ball for 13:51. But Syracuse, trailing 6-0 on two Gianni Spetic first-quarter field goals, came alive in the second quarter behind McCord, a transfer from Ohio State making his Syracuse debut.

"We kind of caught them off guard. I thought we made them one-dimensional in the first half. There was a little chess going on. We had a few things that we hadn't shown," Ohio coach Tim Albin said.

McCord connected on a 28-yard scoring play down the left side to pre-season All-ACC pick Oronde Gadsden II, making his first start since a season-ending Lisfranc injury a year ago. With just five seconds to go in the half, McCord found Pena on a 20-yard strike, giving Syracuse a 17-9 lead at the half. The Orange lengthened their lead in the third on a one-handed 5-yard touchdown grab by LeQuint Allen and a 14-yard score to Pena.

"That's one of the perks about playing a lot of football," McCord said. "You're not always going to have a picture-perfect start. Obviously, would've liked to have started fast, drive down the field and score. When that's not the case you just have to have faith in your preparation and that it's a long game."

The game marked the head coaching debut for Brown, a former defensive backs coach at Georgia, who was hired in December replacing Dino Babers.

"I've been tight for the last three days," Brown said. "I've just been nervous a little bit, just not letting the fans down. But then I saw the players and I saw one of my little league football coaches and it was just like, 'Let's go play ball.'"

McCord was 27-of-39 passing, hitting eight different receivers. Gadsden led the Orange with seven catches for 108 yards. Pena, who also rushed for a 1-yard score, had six.

"You expect to come out firing right out of the gate. When it doesn't happen it's a little frustrating but once we got over that initial wave we started to play better," McCord said.

Parker Navarro, making just his second start for the Bobcats, was 18-of-30 for 181 yards and one interception. Running back Anthony Tyus III, a Northwestern transfer, had 203 yards rushing on 16 carries and two scores. He totaled 238 yards in the entire 2023 season.

"The O-line worked its butts off today," Tyus said. "They really battled. It starts with the offensive line and they really stepped up. They played great."

Asked what he learned about his team heading into next week's matchup against Georgia Tech, Brown was to the point: "We better stop the run."

The Takeaway

Despite returning just six starters, Ohio should be encouraged with how they could stay with Syracuse as well as with the play of the offensive line, encouraging signs for coach Tim Albin.

Syracuse must tighten up its rushing defense and will likely have to do it without star linebacker Marlowe Wax who was injured in the game.

This Hurts

Linebacker Marlowe Wax, the heart and soul of Syracuse's defense, suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and didn't return. He was on the sidelines in a boot and on crutches. Brown said he'd be out a few weeks, but it looked like it could be longer.

Those Penalties, Again

Last year, only nine teams had more penalties than Syracuse. Things weren't much better Saturday as the Orange committed six.

Many Happy Returns

Gadsden showed in his first game back that he's already in top form with seven catches for 108 yards. He'll be McCord's favorite target all year.

Swiss Arm Knife

Pena missed most of last season but he's going to be vital to the Syracuse offense receiving, running and returning kicks.

Up Next

Ohio: The Bobcats have their home season opener Saturday against South Alabama.

Syracuse: The Orange play its second in a four-game opening homestand Saturday against Georgia Tech, which upset Florida State in Dublin Aug. 24.