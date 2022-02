President-elect Joe Biden is introducing key members of his incoming climate team. The nominees and appointees include Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary and Gina McCarthy as national climate adviser. Watch his remarks live at 2:30 p.m. EST.

[Note: If it is after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.]