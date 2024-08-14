NPR’s 2024 Democratic National Convention Coverage

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Washington D.C. - NPR will provide comprehensive multimedia coverage of the nominating convention and all major breaking news events from the campaign. Audiences can turn to NPR across all platforms to watch and listen to live speeches and sharp analysis from NPR correspondents. Live video coverage of the convention featuring NPR hosts and correspondents will be available on select nights at NPR.org and the NPR YouTube Channel .

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois

August 19 -20: NPR and participating Member stations will offer special coverage on Monday and Tuesday starting at 9:00 PM and ending at 11:00 PM ET or when the proceedings end. The radio special, hosted by Scott Detrow, will recap major themes and events of the day, and feature analysis from NPR correspondents and newsmakers attending the convention. A live video stream of the convention proceedings will be available at NPR.org and the NPR YouTube Channel .

NPR and participating Member stations will offer joint audio and video special coverage on Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting at 9pm and ending at 11pm or when the proceedings end. Special coverage, hosted by Scott Detrow, will include live reporting from the convention hall, analysis from NPR correspondents, and interviews with newsmakers. We will also have a reporter positioned outside of the arena to cover any public response to the convention. Live Blog : A live blog of the DNC will be available at NPR.org where NPR’s expert correspondents will offer context and analysis of the proceedings, as well as fact checking of speeches and color from the convention hall.

Our Reporting TeamThese NPR reporters will be in Chicago reporting from the convention hall and the surrounding area: Liz Baker , Martin Kaste and Sandhya Dirks (covering reactions and potential protests); Don Gonyea (reporting from the convention floor), Tamara Keith (covering Democrats and the White House), Asma Khalid (covering Democrats and Kamala Harris), Deepa Shivaram (covering Democrats and Kamala Harris), Mara Liasson (political analysis),https://www.npr.org/people/392602474/domenico-montanaroDeirdre Walsh (covering congressional politics), Danielle Kurtzleben (covering politics and former President Donald Trump), Domenico Montanaro (polling and political analysis), Franco Ordoñez (covering former President Donald Trump); with additional political reporting from Sarah McCammon, Ashley Lopez, Elena Moore, Stephen Fowler, Ben Giles and Ximena Bustillo.

