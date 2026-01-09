© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Live Coverage: Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State Address

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:32 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a blue podium reading "Your Future. My Fight. 2026 State of the State," while young adults stand behind her holding signs.
Darren McGee/Darren McGee/ Office of Governor

Join WRVO and the New York Public News Network for live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's 2026 State of the State Address on Tuesday, January 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST.

WRVO will provide live coverage of the address on-air, provided by "New York Now" from WMHT. In this year's address, Governor Hochul will detail her recently announced legislative agenda, which includes new proposals to protect children online, strengthen state gun laws against illegal and 3D-printed firearms, and expand access to affordable, universal child care.

Tune in this Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. to hear the address as well as a full analysis of the Governor's plans for the year ahead.
WRVO Public Media
