NPR Special Coverage: 2026 State of the Union Address

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:26 AM EST
President Trump delivers the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EST.
Daniel Torok
/
The White House

NPR will provide live, anchored special coverage of President Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term and the following Democratic Party response on Tuesday, February 24. The address provides the President an opportunity to frame the GOP's appeal to voters ahead of a midterm election that determines congressional control. Tamara Keith will host the special coverage starting at 9 p.m. EST, joined by NPR correspondents and guests to provide insight and analysis throughout the evening.

Listeners can tune in to WRVO to hear the coverage on-air or stream it live through our website. In addition to the audio broadcast, a video embed of the speech will be available online for those who wish to watch the event as it happens.
WRVO Public Media
