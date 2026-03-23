Stand up for public media: Support WRVO in the NY state budget

Right now, New York State leaders are negotiating the final details of the state budget in Albany. We are encouraged that public broadcasting stations are in the running to receive a critically needed funding increase. However, the final amounts are still being decided, and your voice can make a real difference.

This funding helps ensure that WRVO can continue providing the trusted NPR news, local journalism, and essential community emergency services you rely on every day. As the final budget is negotiated in the coming weeks, it is more important than ever that state representatives hear directly from the people who value public media the most.

How you can help WRVO today Take a few minutes to call your State Senator and Assemblymember: Urge them to approve increased funding for public broadcasting in the final state budget.

increased funding for public broadcasting in the final state budget. Share a quick, personal reason why WRVO's news and programming matter to you. Find Your Representatives

Whether you listen on your daily commute, stream us online, or rely on our regional newsroom to stay informed, your voice as a supporter demonstrates the true value of public media across New York.

Thank you for taking a moment to contact your representatives and for standing up for WRVO.