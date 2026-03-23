© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stand up for public media: Support WRVO in the NY state budget

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Stand Up for Public Media. WRVO and NPR Network logos above the New York State Capitol building.

Right now, New York State leaders are negotiating the final details of the state budget in Albany. We are encouraged that public broadcasting stations are in the running to receive a critically needed funding increase. However, the final amounts are still being decided, and your voice can make a real difference.

This funding helps ensure that WRVO can continue providing the trusted NPR news, local journalism, and essential community emergency services you rely on every day. As the final budget is negotiated in the coming weeks, it is more important than ever that state representatives hear directly from the people who value public media the most.

How you can help WRVO today

Take a few minutes to call your State Senator and Assemblymember:

  • Urge them to approve increased funding for public broadcasting in the final state budget.
  • Share a quick, personal reason why WRVO's news and programming matter to you.

Whether you listen on your daily commute, stream us online, or rely on our regional newsroom to stay informed, your voice as a supporter demonstrates the true value of public media across New York.

Thank you for taking a moment to contact your representatives and for standing up for WRVO.
Station Announcement
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now