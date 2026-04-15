Update: Federal funding and WRVO

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR PUBLIC MEDIA

April 15, 2026

You may have heard the news of a recent U.S. District Court ruling declaring the key provision of Executive Order 14290, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media,” unconstitutional. The court ruled that the government cannot use the power of the purse to punish the press or suppress viewpoints it dislikes. The ruling affirms the media’s right to operate independently, free from the threat that government funding will be revoked because they report information the government dislikes. This is a significant victory for freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and upholds the First Amendment rights of journalism organizations.

However, the ruling does not reinstate the federal funding that was clawed back by Congress in a July 2025 rescission vote and does not award any additional funding to NPR or public media stations like WRVO. The rescission of federal appropriations for these stations remains in effect and continues to be a significant challenge to public media organizations across the country.

For this reason, listener donations are as essential as ever to ensuring WRVO’s future. While the court’s ruling is a victory for free speech, it does not restore federal funding. Voluntary financial contributions from listeners help pay for the NPR and local news heard every day. Your contribution is critical to WRVO’s sustainable financial future. Please give as generously as you can by visiting our donation page or call us during business hours at 315-312-3690.

With gratitude,

Bill Drake

Station Manager

WRVO Public Media