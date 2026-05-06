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Special: 'Call to Mind' Mental Health Awareness Month series airs May 11-15

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:55 AM EDT
A promotional graphic with a textured green background featuring a series of nested, colorful profile silhouettes. A solid black head is in the center, surrounded by outlines of orange, yellow, blue, and pink heads. A white banner at the bottom contains the "Call to Mind" logo on the left and text on the right: "New Episodes for May: Mental Health Awareness Month."

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, WRVO presents a week-long series of special broadcasts from "Call to Mind," American Public Media’s initiative to foster new conversations about mental health. Support for this week of special programming is provided by Oswego Health.

Hosted by award-winning veteran journalist Angela Davis, these hour-long programs dive deeply into the everyday realities of mental health in America, exploring everything from the impacts of our 24/7 culture to how communities are reimagining emergency response.

Upcoming Programming Schedule:

  • Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m.: The Strain of Stress
    Americans are stressed, and the challenges we face are changing. This Call to Mind special examines how chronic stress driven by personal struggles, political division, and economic uncertainty physically shapes the brain’s neural networks, putting people at higher risk for depression, anxiety, and substance-use problems.
  • Tuesday, May 12 at 3 p.m.: Weathering the Storm: Climate Change and Mental Health
    Every day brings concerning news about the human cost of a changing environment. This program looks at the mental health consequences of climate change, featuring experts who explain why climate-related anxiety and grief are urgent issues, alongside real-world stories of people coping with these new realities.
  • Wednesday, May 13 at 3 p.m.: The Reason for Sleep
    Nearly a third of Americans say they sleep poorly or not enough. This episode explores the fundamental relationship between sleep and mental health. We'll look at how our fast-paced, productivity-focused culture makes it tough to get a good night's rest, and how a lack of sleep can signal or worsen mental illness.
  • Thursday, May 14 at 3 p.m.: Immigration and the Challenge to Belong
    More than 50 million people born in other countries now call the United States home. This special program explores the unique mental health challenges for immigrants in America, looking at the trauma of migration, changes to U.S. immigration policy, and the deep pressures of trying to fit into a new community.
  • Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m.: Call to Mind: The Fifth Branch
    Over the past decade, police in America have shot and killed 1,939 people who were in the middle of a mental health crisis, accounting for 20% of all police killings in that time. Made in partnership with the Tradeoffs podcast, this episode travels to Durham, North Carolina, to meet the people reimagining the city’s crisis-response system by sending specially trained social workers and EMTs instead of armed police.

This special Mental Health Awareness Month series airs Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, at 3 p.m. on WRVO.

Listen on-air, online, and with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."
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