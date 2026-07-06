UPDATE: FEDERAL FUNDING AND WRVO

July 6, 2026

Nearly a year has passed since Congress voted to eliminate federal funding for public media. While a subsequent U.S. District Court ruling affirmed our First Amendment right to operate independently without government interference, it did not restore our funding. The reality remains: that federal money is gone for good and it is not coming back.

For WRVO, this means an annual loss of more than $180,000 from our operating budget. When the rescission hit last summer, our listeners stepped forward in a massive way and sustained us through the past year. Thanks to your extraordinary generosity, we experienced one of our best fiscal years ever despite the loss of government funding.

However, because this funding loss is permanent, we face that same $180,000 deficit again this year, next year, and every year moving forward. To continue delivering the fact-based journalism, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered that you rely on every day, listener financial support is more important than ever.

How You Can Keep WRVO Going

Renew Your Commitment: If you responded to last summer's rescission with a donation, thank you! Now is the time to renew your membership to help us keep going for another year.

If you responded to last summer's rescission with a donation, thank you! Now is the time to renew your membership to help us keep going for another year. Become a Sustaining Member: The best way to help us plan for a sustainable financial future is an automatic renewing membership, where you can choose to give a little bit each month.

The best way to help us plan for a sustainable financial future is an automatic renewing membership, where you can choose to give a little bit each month. Give for the First Time: If you have never made a gift, it is the perfect time to join the community of listeners who have proven that public radio can thrive without tax dollars.

Please take a moment to renew or start your financial contribution today. You can give online by visiting our donation page, or call us during regular business hours at 315-312-3690.

With gratitude,

Bill Drake

Station Manager

WRVO Public Media