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Moira Brown, perhaps the oldest of Scotland's Tartan Army of soccer fans, will be in Boston when Scotland's team plays against Haiti on June 13. "I'm the luckiest person in this world," she says.
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FIFA has introduced several changes to the laws of soccer for the World Cup. These include efforts to eliminate time-wasting and to ensure potentially game-changing officiating mistakes are corrected.
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Friday's game, the first of three group stage matches for the U.S., has been eight years in the making as a generation of players has reached their prime just in time for a World Cup on home soil.
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With a record 48 teams and 1,248 players, there's an endless number of stats about the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here are a few to get you started.
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The 2026 World Cup is being played in New Jersey, but in Queens, New York, home to immigrants from all over the world, soccer is not just a sport. It's a way of life.
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A World Cup dream denied — Somali referee Omar Artan receives a hero's welcome at home after being blocked from entering the United States and taking part in the World Cup.
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This summer, 48 men's national teams will compete in the World Cup's biggest tournament ever. Here are a few of the basics to get you started.
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As the World Cup begins later this week, match officials and team members have faced enhanced immigration scrutiny when trying to enter the United States. A FIFA referee from Somalia was turned away.
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Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde and Curacao are making their World Cup debut. Meanwhile, Scotland, South Africa, Canada, and New Zealand (just to name a few) have never made it past the group stage.
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Hundreds of tickets are still available for the U.S. and Canada opening matches for the World Cup on Friday. Even more are available in resale platforms — many at below face value.