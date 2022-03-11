NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2022

-
LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs.
In this Tiny Desk Contest entry, Chicago-based singer ANDIE explores the angst that comes with heartbreak-induced pain.
In this Tiny Desk Contest entry, Claire Ernst's smooth, soul-filled vocals guide us through a declaration of self-love, filled with Brené Brown-worthy incantations of boundary setting.
Acquiescing to a terrestrial dependence, the Los Angeles indie rocker questions what remains in the blunted feelings that accompany healing.
With a nod to New Orleans jazz, this Tiny Desk Contest entry exudes HBCU culture and energy.
From a silly thematic intro to the song's cheeky and relatable lyrics, this Tiny Desk Contest entry is a charming, fully entertaining production.