Entries We Love: Prjct Untld, 'Home Cooking'

Hometown: Silver Spring, Md.

"Potatoes on my plate / hash brown sausage / I can't wait. / Don't forget the bacon too – I made it for you," Alex Fasehun croons at the top of "Home Cooking." With a sweet groove and honeyed vocals, Prjct Untld takes an easygoing approach to devotion. Suitably recorded in the kitchen, the song celebrates the romantic intimacy of sharing meals and underlies the mortifying vulnerability of courtship ("If it don't taste that good, at least promise you'll fake it") with the easy joy of being with the one you love. Earnest, and perhaps a little kitschy, "Home Cooking" is the ultimate declaration of being in it for the long haul. Because when push comes to shove, is there really anything more romantic than offering to share your food?

