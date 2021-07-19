-
Adventure: High Adventure “Bottom of the Hill” 4/6/54 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show “Danger in the Deep” #28 Syndicated.
-
Adventure: High Adventure “Bottom of the Hill” 4/6/54 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show “Danger in the Deep” #28 Syndicated.
-
Adventure, Top Secret “Midnight For Danger” 7/23/50 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show “In Search of a Myth” early 1950's Syndicated.
-
Adventure, Top Secret “Midnight For Danger” 7/23/50 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show “In Search of a Myth” early 1950's Syndicated.
-
#1096, Adventure, The Clyde Beatty Show “Land of the Giants” late 1940’s Syndicated, Tarzan “The Arena of Death” 4/10/52 MBS.Tuned To Yesterday features…
-
#321. Adventure, Dangerous Assignment “Belgian Congo” 2/11/53 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show “Daniel in the Lion’s Den” Program #33 1950 Syndicated. Tuned To…
-
#1729, Adventure, High Adventure “Bottom of the Hill” 4/6/54 MBS / AFRS, Clyde Beatty Show “Danger in the Deep” 1949 Syndicated.Tuned To Yesterday…
-
#1486, Adventure, Top Secret "Midnight For Danger" 7/23/50 NBC, Clyde Beatty Show "In Search of a Myth" 1940's Syndicated.Tuned To Yesterday features…