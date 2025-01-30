Washington Plane Crash

-
What went wrong in the midair collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet over Reagan National Airport, outside of D.C.? As officials search for clues the country mourns those lost. For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Investigators say there are likely no survivors in the deadly aircraft collision that occurred Wednesday evening above the icy waters of the Potomac river.
It will be some time before investigators can offer clear answers to the cause of the midair crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, but air traffic controller audio and radar reviewed by NPR offer some insight into what happened before the collision.
Lawmakers have expressed concerns about congestion in at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport amid a constricted space.
Officials say 28 bodies have been recovered so far after a regional passenger jet carrying 64 people collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night. The plane was approaching a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Authorities believe there are no survivors in the accident, which happened as a regional passenger jet was attempting to land Wednesday night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
At least a dozen figure skaters, coaches and their family members were on the plane that crashed near Washington, D.C., including two teenage competitors and a Russian husband-and-wife coaching duo.
