Take Care Archive

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To many, a health care sharing industry is a rather unfamiliar term, but as a New Hampshire reporter shows, they’ve been around for decades, and two in…
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A growing trend in high-stress, demanding jobs is the “positive stress movement,” when people expose themselves to extreme temperatures, diets and…
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When it comes to endurance, do you think it's all in your head? Maybe with a little more mental power the body can achieve anything. Although your brain…
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Where do you get your health and wellness information? If we asked that question a few decades ago, you may have answered with the name of your primary…
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Electronic medical records have replaced paper records in most health settings, but in the huge and varied medical world, there is room for…
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What’s in the way of achieving the best possible patient outcomes? It’s a question health practitioners ask themselves daily. In some cases, it’s…
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You may not remember the college days you spent pouring over the latest studies to make a point in that big paper due a lot sooner than you'd hoped.…
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When it comes to medicine, the understanding of what is best for a patient can change over time due to new advances made in research, clinical trials and…
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Decades ago, people got their health information from their doctors. Today, information is much more available (thanks, internet). So much so that we're…
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The widespread use and popularity of the internet means that health information is available 24/7 from a wide array of sites, but it has also lead to the…