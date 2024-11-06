2024 election results for central and northern New York from the Associated Press and the NY State Board of Elections are now available. Be sure to tune into Morning Edition on Wednesday morning for a roundup of regional elections.
(Note: Uncontested races are not included in this list of results)
WRVO: Local Election Results
Complete Results - November 6, 2024
Last updated: November 6, 2024 12:35 AM
State Senate - 48th District
Districts Reporting: 286 of 286
Rachel May D
55.14%
74,353 votes
Caleb Slater R
39.96%
53,891 votes
State Senate - 50th District
Districts Reporting: 290 of 290
Christopher Ryan D WF
48.67%
77,732 votes
Nick Paro R C
48.33%
77,184 votes
State Senate - 51st District
Districts Reporting: 303 of 303
Michele Frazier D WF
38.24%
58,009 votes
Peter Oberacker R C
57.39%
87,068 votes
State Senate - 52nd District
Districts Reporting: 218 of 219
Lea Webb D WF
55.00%
74,740 votes
Michael Sigler R C
40.98%
55,690 votes
State Senate - 53rd District
Districts Reporting: 265 of 265
James Myers D WF
28.39%
40,144 votes
Joseph Griffo R C
68.26%
96,535 votes
State Senate - 54th District
Districts Reporting: 247 of 247
Scott Comegys D
33.61%
55,169 votes
Pamela Helming R C
61.68%
101,237 votes
State Assembly - 102nd District
Districts Reporting: 133 of 133
Janet Tweed D WF
34.82%
22,819 votes
Christopher Tague R C
61.63%
40,392 votes
State Assembly - 119th District
Districts Reporting: 108 of 108
Marianne Buttenschon D
48.52%
22,372 votes
Christine Esposito R C
47.56%
21,929 votes
State Assembly - 121st District
Districts Reporting: 92 of 92
Vicki Davis D
30.37%
19,009 votes
Joe Angelino R C
64.95%
40,650 votes
State Assembly - 122nd District
Districts Reporting: 107 of 107
Adrienne Martini D WF
34.51%
22,672 votes
Brian Miller R C
60.86%
39,987 votes
State Assembly - 126th District
Districts Reporting: 104 of 104
Ian Phillips D WF
42.85%
31,210 votes
John Lemondes Jr. R C
53.06%
38,640 votes
State Assembly - 127th District
Districts Reporting: 111 of 111
Albert Stirpe, Jr. D WF
54.82%
39,181 votes
Timothy Kelly R C
42.63%
30,463 votes
State Assembly - 128th District
Districts Reporting: 141 of 141
Pamela Hunter D WF
60.55%
32,765 votes
Daniel A. Ciciarelli R C
36.01%
19,485 votes
State Assembly - 130th District
Districts Reporting: 104 of 104
James Schuler D
34.20%
24,259 votes
Brian Manktelow R C
60.77%
43,102 votes
State Assembly - 133rd District
Districts Reporting: 97 of 97
Colleen Walsh-Williams D
33.01%
23,533 votes
Andrea Bailey R C
61.89%
44,159 votes
State Supreme Court Justice - 7th Judicial District (Vote for two)
Districts Reporting: 1,009 of 1,009
John Bringewatt D WF
20.82%
247,061 votes
Stacey Romeo R C
25.34%
300,757 votes
Erin Skinner D WF
22.56%
267,766 votes
Ed White R C
22.39%
265,727 votes
For the full results of local and regional races, visit your local county's Board of Elections website.