WRVO Presents: A Live Taping of “The Big Dig” Podcast

The Big Dig & I-81: Lessons for Syracuse

WRVO welcomes WGBH-Boston’s Ian Coss, host of the Peabody Award-winning podcast "The Big Dig," for a panel discussion on Boston's messy attempt to reckon with its own highway system, and the lessons Syracuse’s I-81 project can learn from it.

Coss will be joined on stage by local advocates and policymakers. A live taping of the conversation will be released as part of a new season of The Big Dig podcast.