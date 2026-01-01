WRVO Presents: A Live Taping of “The Big Dig” Podcast
The Big Dig & I-81: Lessons for Syracuse
WRVO welcomes WGBH-Boston’s Ian Coss, host of the Peabody Award-winning podcast "The Big Dig," for a panel discussion on Boston's messy attempt to reckon with its own highway system, and the lessons Syracuse’s I-81 project can learn from it.
Coss will be joined on stage by local advocates and policymakers. A live taping of the conversation will be released as part of a new season of The Big Dig podcast.
Event Details & Location
- Where: The MOST (Museum of Science & Technology)
500 S Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202
- Room: The MOST Theater
- When: Wednesday, April 8
- 6-7 p.m. | Pre-Discussion Reception: Mingle with WRVO staff and fellow listeners in the lobby. Light catering provided by Salt City Catering.
- 7 p.m. | Live Taping: Be part of the audience for a deep dive into the past, present and future of Syracuse's infrastructure.
- Admission: FREE. No tickets required.
- Note: Walk-ins are welcome! However, if you know you are coming, an RSVP helps us ensure we have enough refreshments for everyone at the Reception.
Planning to attend?
Registration is not required to attend, but an RSVP is appreciated to help us estimate numbers for the pre-show catering.
About the Podcast & Tour
The Highway Teardown Tour
In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in projects that attempt to address the harm done by urban highways – covering them up, transforming them into boulevards or removing them entirely.
About the Podcast
Two years ago, GBH News released "The Big Dig," chronicling Boston's messy, ambitious attempt to reckon with its own highways. Recently named one of the Best Podcasts of All Time by TIME, Ian Coss is taking the show on the road to cities facing similar crossroads—including Seattle, Portland, Austin, Baltimore and Syracuse—to uncover the stories that define our urban landscapes.
About the Host: Ian Coss
Ian Coss is the creator and host of "The Big Dig." Since its launch in 2023, the show has topped "best of the year" lists from The New Yorker and Vulture, spending over six weeks in the Apple Podcasts Top 100.
Previously, his acclaimed audio memoir, "Forever is a Long Time," was recognized as one of the best podcasts of 2021 by The New York Times, The Atlantic and Apple Podcasts.