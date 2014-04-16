Sad Panda In China Gets Her Own Play Area

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers, with news of a sad panda in China. Si Jia got depressed after her only companion moved to another zoo. She's now a happy panda. The zoo where she lives built her a mini-amusement park. And now the staff at the Yunnan Safari Park in Southwest China has given her a plasma TV, where she can watch other pandas at play. Si Jia was one of three giant pandas rescued after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

