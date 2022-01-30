Rams and Bengals will meet in LA for Super Bowl LVI. Here's what to know

The stage is now set for this year's Super Bowl, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams at the latter's home stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The matchup was secured Sunday after the conference championships. The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship. The Rams rallied to win the NFC Championship 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams and Bengals have not met since 2019, when the Bengals lost.

Rams vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Rams: With their win over the 49ers, the Rams become the second team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only other team to do this — and the only team to win the game at home.

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are vying for the team's second-ever Super Bowl title. The Rams' last and only win came in 2000 — when the team was known as the St. Louis Rams — against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati's win over Kansas City on Sunday propelled the team to its third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history (and their first since 1989). But the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl.

The team's underdog journey is a far cry from 2019, when Cincinnati won just two games. While at the bottom, the Bengals used their top draft pick to nab quarterback Joe Burrow, who's led them in a surprising playoff run.

When is the Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The big game is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium, home to both the Rams and the Chargers, opened in September 2020. The upcoming game will mark the first Super Bowl to be hosted there.

How can I watch?

NBC is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

If you don't have cable you can stream the game on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, SlingTV, or fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Who's playing the halftime show?

This year's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will bring together Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all on the same stage for the first time.

