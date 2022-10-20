Leyla McCalla: Tiny Desk Concert

"How much does a memory weigh?" Leyla McCalla sings halfway through her Tiny Desk performance in a voice that feels like it's floating in water – swimming, drowning, escaping, returning home – as it intertwines with the seaweed lines of Nahum Zdybel's guitar. That question, from her ballad "Memory Song," is central to the music she and her band offer in this sparkling, thoughtful set. This music originated within McCalla's theater piece about independent station Radio Haiti, Breaking the Thermometer To Hide the Fever, which she transformed into one of 2022's most compelling albums. From the driving, danceable call to revolution "Dodinin" to "Nan Fon Bwa," written by renowned guitarist Frantz Casseus and now a showcase for McCalla's funky cello work, she and her band — all players deeply immersed in Haiti's rhythms and songlines — enact a historical journey that honors a nation born in revolution and still fighting, despite unfathomable hardship, today.

McCalla's parents immigrated to New York as kids, during François Duvalier's murderous regime. "I've been curious about that period in their lives and Haitian history for a long time," she says, introducing "Fort Dimanche," which samples an interview conducted by Radio Haiti's cofounder Michèle Montas about life within the country's most notoriously brutal prison. The song begins quietly, led by McCalla's circular banjo lines, then builds a dream of freedom through the rhythms of Markus Schwartz's congas and Pete Olyinciw's bowed and plucked upright bass. Memory's shape is latticework, delicate and non-linear, and McCalla's songs honor its partial revelations with the grace of deep attention.

SET LIST

Dodinin

Memory Song

Fort Dimanche

Nan Fon Bwa



MUSICIANS

Leyla McCalla - vocals, cello, banjo, electric guitar

Pete Olynciw - upright bass

Shawn Myers - drums

Nahum Zdybel - electric guitar

Markus Schwartz - Congas



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Natasha Branch

Production Assistant: Jill Britton

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

