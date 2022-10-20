New York launches $15.6 million expansion into child care on SUNY campuses

Struggles to find child care shouldn’t serve as a roadblock for students looking to pursue a higher education, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

A $15.6 million state investment announced Tuesday aims to expand access to child care across the State of New York and City of New York college campuses. Hochul said in a statement the funding plan includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY schools and $4.8 million to provide additional services at CUNY schools.

“This funding is a critical step toward ensuring parents have the support they need to pursue a quality education and build a better future for themselves and their families,” Hochul said.

Last school year, SUNY provided 650 student-parents child care across two-thirds of its campuses. With the new funding, New York will direct $7.6 million for SUNY campuses with the highest demand for child care, including Alfred State, SUNY Canton, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Jamestown Community College, SUNY Old Westbury and SUNY Sullivan.

Almost $5 million will go toward the eight CUNY campuses that lack child care services, including $1.2 million that will go toward a new center at Queensborough Community College. This funding is on top of the $3.1 million that the state already contributes to maintain CUNY’s existing child care centers.

According to CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez, more than 10% of CUNY undergraduate students are parents.