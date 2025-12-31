WRVO News: Most-viewed stories of 2025 from central New York

As 2025 draws to a close, WRVO News looks back at the stories that resonated most with listeners across central and upstate New York. This year was marked most significantly by the loss of federal funding for public media. This development began as a legislative proposal and ended as a reality with lasting implications for WRVO and the communities we serve. Our top ten list also tracks other notable developments in the region. We reported on demographic shifts in new population data and the $6 million deficit at SUNY ESF. We documented the local impact of severe weather in Oneida County, the rollout of Syracuse’s school zone safety program, and the advocacy of an Oswego veteran on TikTok. Our coverage also highlighted soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division who traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Army’s 250th anniversary parade. From legal battles over Owasco Lake to these major events, these stories represent the most-read news reports from across our coverage area in 2025.