WRVO News: Most-viewed stories of 2025 from central New York
As 2025 draws to a close, WRVO News looks back at the stories that resonated most with listeners across central and upstate New York. This year was marked most significantly by the loss of federal funding for public media. This development began as a legislative proposal and ended as a reality with lasting implications for WRVO and the communities we serve. Our top ten list also tracks other notable developments in the region. We reported on demographic shifts in new population data and the $6 million deficit at SUNY ESF. We documented the local impact of severe weather in Oneida County, the rollout of Syracuse’s school zone safety program, and the advocacy of an Oswego veteran on TikTok. Our coverage also highlighted soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division who traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Army’s 250th anniversary parade. From legal battles over Owasco Lake to these major events, these stories represent the most-read news reports from across our coverage area in 2025.
- New data tracks population across New York state
- Officials confirm Oneida County tornado as storms leave 3 dead; Hochul declares state of emergency
- SUNY ESF offering early retirement to faculty and staff to close $6 million deficit
- Public comment period open for new chestnut tree
- Tenney introduces bill that would end federal funding for NPR, PBS
- Nearly 60,000 drivers get warnings for speeding in Syracuse school zones
- Syracuse lawmakers look to remove license plate readers after data sharing concerns
- Army National Guard soldiers from New York to march in Army anniversary parade
- Oswego man takes TikTok by storm in fight for veterans’ rights
- Second lawsuit filed against NYS Department of Health over Owasco Lake rules and regulations