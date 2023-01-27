© 2023 WRVO Public Media
First Lady Jill Biden coming to Fort Drum

WRVO | By David Sommerstein
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST
Official White House Photo by Erin Scott
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks and greets military members and their families Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Fort Campbell Army Air Field in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a visit to Fort Drum near Watertown Monday.

Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will meet with military families from the Army's 10th Mountain Division, according to a press release. They'll discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses.

The visit is a part of Dr. Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which focuses on the needs of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

It's the first White House visit to Fort Drum since former Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance days before the end of Donald Trump's Administration in 2021. Former President Trump visited Fort Drum in 2018.

