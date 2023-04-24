North Country Assemblyman meets with Canadian official

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones recently hosted the Consulate General of Canada in New York to discuss the cross-border relationship and economy.

Jones, a Democrat, chairs the Assembly’s New York Canada Relations Task Force, which was formed last year to enhance the cross-border relationship.

Newly appointed Consulate General of Canada in New York Tom Clark met with the task force in Albany, saying “Canada is not only New York State’s number-one customer, but also its closest partner in addressing the many challenges we face together.”

During the meeting the task force discussed Canadian minerals and natural resources for technology and trade and the need for an updated immigration policy between the countries.