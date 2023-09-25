Home efficiency program in CNY finds a new home for itself

A program that’s known for getting people’s homes ready for the winter is getting a new home itself.

Workers at PEACE, Inc.’s Department of Energy and Housing Services cut the ribbon on their new facility on Erie Blvd. W. in Syracuse. PEACE, Inc.’s executive director Carolyn Brown said the move is a big step.

"This building is a little smaller, more organized. We did renovations to lay it out, so that it's most efficient for the work that we do," Brown said.

The department works with income-eligible central New Yorkers to help them reduce energy costs and make their homes more efficient.

Director of Energy and Housing Services Sally Ward said the primary focus is on insulating a home’s walls and attic, but workers offer other services, too.

"We do focus on upgraded heating systems, things like that, installing LEDs, making sure they have ventilation, of course CO and smoke detectors. Those save lives every day," Ward said.

PEACE, Inc. officials said a lot of the housing stock in Syracuse is older, so it’s important for neighbors to get an audit if they’re concerned.

Ward said the department’s new location will help them reach those who are in need, especially taking into account the Interstate 81 project.

"Being on this side of 81 will make it easier to be sure we can get to all of our clients easily. We can get to the east, south, north, west, all from this location," she said.

Ward encourages anyone who wants to learn more about the program to contact PEACE, Inc.

She said there is a waiting list, but crews do get to everyone who is eligible. The department has weatherized more than 9,000 units in the past ten years alone.