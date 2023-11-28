2024-2025 Reflect America Fellowship applications are open

November 28, 2023; Washington, D.C. — NPR has opened applications for its Reflect America Fellowship, a year-long position aimed at bringing a greater diversity of voices to NPR's news coverage. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 26, 2024.

During the 12-month fellowship, the Reflect America fellow will join NPR's Climate Desk and report on vulnerable communities, particularly Indigenous communities. The fellow will build skills in essential aspects of climate reporting; learn to understand and analyze climate science; and work on accountability and investigative stories. Along the way, they'll also learn to assess potential solutions to climate threats, including those that vulnerable communities are exploring.

"Our Reflect America Fellows have made their mark on NPR and public radio through the years," said Chief Diversity Officer Keith Woods. "We're excited about the latest iteration of the fellowship and the opportunity it offers both to young journalists and to our organization to delve into a critical issue in the country and the world."

This fellowship is part of nearly a decade of work to strengthen the diversity of NPR's content. The fellowship's focus shifts in 2024 to concentrate on one of the world's most important beats.

The Reflect America Fellowship is a paid, full-time position that runs from September 2024 to the end of August 2025. For more information, go to the Reflect America FAQ page.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), and now it's easy to listen to our stories on smart speaker devices. Ask your smart speaker to, "Play NPR," and you'll be tuned into your local Member station's live stream. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and the Visual Newscast is available for screened speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, Threads and Instagram.

Media Contact:

mediarelations@npr.org

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.