Rap artist Lil Jon's latest album is a guided meditation

March 21, 2024
Lil Jon finds his calm on Total Meditation, a new album whose reflective title is no joke.

It's rapper and DJ Lil John, and he now wants you to turn it way down. His latest project is a guided meditation album called "Total Meditation".

