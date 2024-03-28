NPR and Member stations win 2024 Gracie awards
The Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR Reporting has won six awards:
In the Radio ‐ Nationally Syndicated Non‐Commercial category:
Katia Riddle won the Reporter/Correspondent award for All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage. This coverage was edited by Jason DeRose and Catherine Laidlaw.
All Things Considered story, Battle of Bamber Bridge, won the Public Affairs award. This story was covered by Lauren Frayer and Fatima Al-Kassab.
Juana Summer's All Things Considered story, One Couple's Fight to Cure ALS won the Interview Feature Award. This story was edited by Courtney Dorning and produced by Elena Burnett.
NPR's coverage of the UAW strikeon Morning Edition & All Things Considered won the Crisis Coverage/Breaking News Award. Andrea Hsu, Danielle Kaye, Camila Domonoske and Rafael Nam contributed to this coverage.
All Things Considered won the Series award for On the Ground in Iran. This series was hosted by Mary Louise Kelly, and produced by Fatma Tanis and Connor Donevan.
WBUR and NPR won the News Feature award for 'I ain't found it yet.' No Line this Mother Won't Cross to Save Addicted Daughter. LA Johnson, Martha Bebinger, Andrea De Leon, Walter Ray Watson, Elisabeth Harrison, Lisa Creamer, and Nicole Werbeck contributed to this story.
Member station wins:
Colorado Public Radio
News Feature
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Chion Wolf (Audacious with Chion Wolf)
Connecticut Public Broadcasting (WNPR)Host/Anchor
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean
Connecticut Public Broadcasting (WNPR)
Talk Show
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Ideastream Public Media
Documentary
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Ideastream Public Media
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
KBIA
Reporter/Correspondent
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Alexis Kerman with Halle Jackson (Very few disc golfers are women.)
KBIA
Interview Feature - Sports
[Radio - Student]
Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic
KBIA
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
[Radio - Student]
Angie Perrin (What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting)
KCRW
Producer
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Annie Fisher's Beaten Biscuit Empire
KCUR 89.3
Portrait/Biography
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
The Texas Newsroom
Invesgave Feature
[Radio ‐ Naonally Syndicated Non‐Commercial]
Lea Hopkins with Suzanne Hogan (Kansas City's First Pride Parade (A People's History of Kansas City))
KCUR 89.3
Interview Feature
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools' Sex Education Courses
KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media
News Feature
[Radio - Student]
Moving Forward with Durham's Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)
North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
Public Affairs
[Radio - Student]
Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban
Texas Public Radio
Feature/Special
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
WFAE 90.7 FM (Charlotte's NPR News Source)
Series
[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Honorable Mentions
Code Switch – The Women Behind the Montgomery Bus Boycott
NPR
Podcast – Educational
[DM – National]
One Couple's Fight to Cure ALS (NPR's All Things Considered)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Series
[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Buffalo's Women of Hip Hop with Holly Kirkpatrick
WBFO
Interview Feature
[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.