NPR and Member stations win 2024 Gracie awards

The Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR Reporting has won six awards:

In the Radio ‐ Nationally Syndicated Non‐Commercial category:

Katia Riddle won the Reporter/Correspondent award for All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage. This coverage was edited by Jason DeRose and Catherine Laidlaw.

All Things Considered story, Battle of Bamber Bridge, won the Public Affairs award. This story was covered by Lauren Frayer and Fatima Al-Kassab.

Juana Summer's All Things Considered story, One Couple's Fight to Cure ALS won the Interview Feature Award. This story was edited by Courtney Dorning and produced by Elena Burnett.

NPR's coverage of the UAW strikeon Morning Edition & All Things Considered won the Crisis Coverage/Breaking News Award. Andrea Hsu, Danielle Kaye, Camila Domonoske and Rafael Nam contributed to this coverage.

All Things Considered won the Series award for On the Ground in Iran. This series was hosted by Mary Louise Kelly, and produced by Fatma Tanis and Connor Donevan.

WBUR and NPR won the News Feature award for 'I ain't found it yet.' No Line this Mother Won't Cross to Save Addicted Daughter. LA Johnson, Martha Bebinger, Andrea De Leon, Walter Ray Watson, Elisabeth Harrison, Lisa Creamer, and Nicole Werbeck contributed to this story.

Member station wins:

A Year Since Club Q

Colorado Public Radio

News Feature

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Chion Wolf (Audacious with Chion Wolf)

Connecticut Public Broadcasting (WNPR)Host/Anchor

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean

Connecticut Public Broadcasting (WNPR)

Talk Show

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Ohio After Roe

Ideastream Public Media

Documentary

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Walker Grand Jury

Ideastream Public Media

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Kassidy Arena

KBIA

Reporter/Correspondent

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Alexis Kerman with Halle Jackson (Very few disc golfers are women.)

KBIA

Interview Feature - Sports

[Radio - Student]

Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic

KBIA

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

[Radio - Student]

Angie Perrin (What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting)

KCRW

Producer

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Annie Fisher's Beaten Biscuit Empire

KCUR 89.3

Portrait/Biography

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Sugar Land

The Texas Newsroom

Invesgave Feature

[Radio ‐ Naonally Syndicated Non‐Commercial]

Lea Hopkins with Suzanne Hogan (Kansas City's First Pride Parade (A People's History of Kansas City))

KCUR 89.3

Interview Feature

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools' Sex Education Courses

KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media

News Feature

[Radio - Student]

Moving Forward with Durham's Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)

North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Public Affairs

[Radio - Student]

Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban

Texas Public Radio

Feature/Special

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Fractured

WFAE 90.7 FM (Charlotte's NPR News Source)

Series

[Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Honorable Mentions

Code Switch – The Women Behind the Montgomery Bus Boycott

NPR

Podcast – Educational

[DM – National]

One Couple's Fight to Cure ALS (NPR's All Things Considered)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Series

[Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Buffalo's Women of Hip Hop with Holly Kirkpatrick

WBFO

Interview Feature

[Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

