How to help your kids enjoy the solar eclipse

By The NPR Network
Published April 8, 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT
Amy Nickell with Dallas Arboretum helps Dani Turin, 5, look down the ruler at the sun and the moon to see the perspective of the eclipse Monday at Dallas Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Getting your kids ready to enjoy the eclipse? If you've got curious kiddos enjoying the eclipse today, here are some resources from the NPR Network to help get the most out of the experience:

Eclipse learning guide for kids via Vermont Public


Not able to get outside? Stream totality with your kiddo.


Kid at heart? The Texas Standard has tips from Bill Nye on the best ways to enjoy the eclipse.

Get crafty

Do some color-based experimentation! The celestial phenomena can alter the way we see colors, so keep an eye on reds and greens and how they change over the course of totality!

Safety


And be prepared: As we found with kids who enjoyed the eclipse in 2017, little ones may totally forget this celestial experience, so don't sweat it too much!

NPR will be sharing highlightsfrom across the NPR Network throughout the day if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

NPR's Emily Alfin Johnson produced this piece.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

