WRVO 2026 Voting Guide

When is Election Day 2026 in New York?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find your local polling place using the state's voter lookup tool.

What is the voter registration deadline for the 2026 general election?

The deadline to register to vote in the November 3, 2026 general election is Saturday, October 24, 2026. This applies whether you register online, in person, or by mail (your mailed application must be received by your county board of elections by that date).

Can I vote early in New York?

Yes. Early voting for the general election runs from Saturday, October 24 through Sunday, November 1, 2026. You can vote at any Early Voting Center in your county (in New York City, voters are assigned to one site). Contact your county Board of Elections for locations and hours, or check VoteEarlyNY.org.

How do I vote by mail: Early Mail Ballot vs. Absentee Ballot

New York now offers two ways to vote by mail:

Early Mail Ballot — Any registered voter can request one. No excuse or reason required.



— Any registered voter can request one. No excuse or reason required. Absentee Ballot — Still available for voters who qualify (for example, if you'll be away from your county on Election Day, or have an illness or disability).

Both work the same way once you have your ballot, and both are due back by the same deadlines.

Apply for a mail ballot:

Deadlines to apply:

Online or by mail: received by October 24, 2026

In person at your county board of elections: by November 2, 2026

Deadlines to return your ballot:

In person — bring it to your county Board of Elections office, an early voting site (October 24 to November 1), or a poll site on Election Day, all by 9 p.m. on November 3, 2026.

By mail — your ballot must be postmarked by November 3, 2026, and received by your county board of elections by November 10, 2026.

A note on mailing your ballot: the U.S. Postal Service changed how it applies postmarks in 2026, so a ballot dropped in a mailbox may not get postmarked until a day or more later. The State Board of Elections recommends mailing your ballot as early as possible, or hand-delivering it to a poll site or your county board of elections instead of cutting it close.

If you request an early mail or absentee ballot but don't return it, you can still vote in person, but you'll cast an affidavit ballot rather than using a voting machine. That ballot is counted once officials confirm your mailed ballot wasn't also submitted.

Do I need an ID to vote in New York?

No. New York does not require photo ID to vote. The exception is first-time voters who registered by mail and didn't include identification with that registration; they may be asked to show ID the first time they vote.

Want to be a poll worker?

From the New York State Board of Elections: "The right to vote is one of our nation's oldest and most important entitlements, and with this right comes responsibility. Free and open elections are the basis on which this country was formed and you can make a difference by becoming a poll worker to help protect those freedoms."

Learn more about becoming a poll worker. And yes, you get paid.

