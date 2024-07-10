Like humans, these ants can perform leg amputations to save lives

Some ants farm. Some farm fungi for their food. And now, scientists have realized that when an ant injures its leg, it sometimes will turn to a buddy to perform a lifesaving limb amputation. Not only that — some ants have probably been amputating limbs longer than humans!

Amputation is an important skill for the Florida carpenter ant. Life for them is filled with territorial disputes and hunts for food. When an ant returns to its nest, it may do so with a critical injury. So, caring for your fellow ant through amputation is an important life skill to have.

Want to hear more cool stories about the tiny critters among us? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to know!

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Nell checked the facts. Gilly Moon was the audio engineer.

