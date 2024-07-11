In 'Other Rivers,' Peter Hessler chronicles his return to Chinese classrooms

Foreign correspondent Peter Hessler taught in China during the country's economic boom in the 1990s, which he wrote about in his book River Town. Now, in Other Rivers, Hessler breaks down what it was like to teach there again more than two decades later. In today's episode, he and NPR international correspondent Emily Feng talk about what changed – and what stayed the same – with a new generation of students in China, and how covering the country remains a challenge for so many writers and journalists.

