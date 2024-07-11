© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Supermajority: The Could-Be Candidate

By Meribah Knight
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:46 AM EDT
Covenant Mom Melissa Alexander watches the Tennessee state legislature from the gallery.

The end of the 113th General Assembly of Tennessee is fast approaching. Melissa Alexander, Mary Joyce and Sarah Shoop Neumann have reached a new stage in their understanding of the statehouse.

But they also face a new challenge: how to square their long-held conservative beliefs with the new politics they've picked up in the year since the shooting at their kids' school.

When two of the women make a controversial decision, it threatens to upend everything they've worked for and splinter the bonds they've formed with one another.

How will the women continue on? And what do the bills they've been tracking – ones that pass, and those that fail – mean for Tennessee's future?

Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR App, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.

To listen to this series sponsor-free and support NPR, sign up for Embedded+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Meribah Knight
Meribah Knight is a journalist who recently relocated to Nashville from Chicago, where she covered business, the economy, housing, crime and transportation.
