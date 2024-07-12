New Music Friday: The best albums out July 12
NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen present the noteworthy albums out July 12, including new releases by Nashville iconoclast Sturgill Simpson, poignant lyricist Cassandra Jenkins, pop rebel Remi Wolf and more. They also couldn't help but spend a few minutes digging into Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene, which was released on the Fourth of July.
Featured Albums
- Sturgill Simpson as Johnny Blue Skies, Passage Du Desir
- Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Destroyer
- Remi Wolf, Big Ideas
Other notable albums out July 12
- Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Clairo, Charm
- Phish, Evolve
- Odie Leigh, Carrier Pigeon
- Common & Pete Rock, The Auditorium Vol. 1
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Cigarettes After Sex, X's
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, When I'm Called
- Billy Strings, Live Vol. 1
- West of Roan, Queen of Eyes
- Brijean, Macro
- salute, TRUE MAGIC
- Metronomy, Posse Vol. 2
- KUČKA, Can You Hear Me Dreaming?
- Griff, Vertigo
- Action Bronson, Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor
- toe, Now I See The Light
- Travis, L.A. Times
- Joe Goddard (of Hot Chip), Harmonics
- BERWYN, WHO AM I
- Cat Burns, early twenties
Copyright 2024 NPR