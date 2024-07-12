New Music Friday: The best albums out July 12

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen present the noteworthy albums out July 12, including new releases by Nashville iconoclast Sturgill Simpson, poignant lyricist Cassandra Jenkins, pop rebel Remi Wolf and more. They also couldn't help but spend a few minutes digging into Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene, which was released on the Fourth of July.

Featured Albums

Sturgill Simpson as Johnny Blue Skies, Passage Du Desir

Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Destroyer

Remi Wolf, Big Ideas

Other notable albums out July 12

Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Clairo, Charm

Phish, Evolve

Odie Leigh, Carrier Pigeon

Common & Pete Rock, The Auditorium Vol. 1

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Cigarettes After Sex, X's

Jake Xerxes Fussell, When I'm Called

Billy Strings, Live Vol. 1

West of Roan, Queen of Eyes

Brijean, Macro

salute, TRUE MAGIC

Metronomy, Posse Vol. 2

KUČKA, Can You Hear Me Dreaming?

Griff, Vertigo

Action Bronson, Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor

toe, Now I See The Light

Travis, L.A. Times

Joe Goddard (of Hot Chip), Harmonics

BERWYN, WHO AM I

Cat Burns, early twenties

