India's plan to reroute rivers could have unintended consequences on rainfall

By Emily Kwong,
Berly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published July 19, 2024 at 9:04 AM EDT
Once completed, India's National River Linking Project will transfer an estimated<a href="https://www.nwda.gov.in/content/faq.php"> 200 billion cubic meters</a> of water around the country each year.
Once completed, India's National River Linking Project will transfer an estimated200 billion cubic meters of water around the country each year.

More than a hundred years ago, a British engineer proposed linking two rivers in India to better irrigate the area and cheaply move goods. The link never happened, but the idea survived.

Today, due to extreme flooding in some parts of the country mirrored by debilitating drought in others, India's National Water Development Agency plans to dig thirty links between rivers across the country. It's the largest project of its kind and will take decades to complete.

But scientists are worried what moving that much water could do to the land, the people — and even the weather. Host Emily Kwong talks to journalist Sushmita Pathak about her recent story on the project.

Today's episode was produced and fact-checked by Berly McCoy, and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave.
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
