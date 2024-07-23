© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Outer space changes you, literally. Here's what it does to the human body

By Emily Kwong,
Regina G. BarberHannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Gemini IV spacewalk, June 3, 1965. NASA astronaut Ed White became the first American to walk in space.
NASA
Gemini IV spacewalk, June 3, 1965. NASA astronaut Ed White became the first American to walk in space.

Lower gravity. Higher radiation. No ER access. These are just a few of the challenges that humans face in outer space. Emily and Regina talk to a NASA astronaut (and astronaut scientist) about the impact of spaceflight on the human body. Plus, we learn about telomeres (hint: They change in space)!

Check out more of our series Space Camp on the weird and mysterious in space at npr.org/spacecamp.

Interested in more space science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Today's episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Emily Kwong.

Special thanks to our friends at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Home of Space Camp®.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
