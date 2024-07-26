New season of StoryCorps podcast, “Game Changers,” premieres July 30, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 (Brooklyn, NY) – StoryCorps, the national nonprofit dedicated to helping us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all, will launch Season 13 of the StoryCorps podcast from NPR on Tuesday, July 30. The five episodes are hosted by longtime co-hosts Jasmyn Morris and Michael Garofalo, who recently returned to StoryCorps organization as Chief Content Officer. They will be released weekly on Tuesdays, through August 27, on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.

When people come to StoryCorps, they tend to talk about the things that give their life meaning. In this season, as the world turns its eyes to the Olympic Summer Games in Paris, we’ll hear from people who found their sense of purpose in sports. These are people who changed the games they played, or had their lives changed by a game—athletes, yes, but also fans, families, and people who work in and around a sport. People who fought for themselves and others, honored the people they love through competition, won and lost with grace. And some who were just happy to be in the game.

